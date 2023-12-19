Best of 2023: Top 10 OTT Shows Ranked & Where to Watch Them

Adarsh Gourav in Guns & Gulaabs and Suvinder Vicky in Kohrra.
2023 was truly a great year for content, especially in the OTT space, with diverse storytellers finding a space and audience for their stories. As the year comes to an end we (try to) rank the best shows of the year (with a few special mentions thrown into the mix like this is a personal award show).
I'd be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't admire at least one aspect of this show. Set in the direct aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy, The Railway Men showcases the valiant efforts of brave railway workers working selflessly to save as many lives as possible (though fiction feels intertwined in fact). Though its production feels almost artificial in places, it's the performances that pull the show through.
So often we hear the phrase, "Kids don't lie," but what if they do? A harrowing incident triggers an investigation into a boarding school and gradually secrets begin to spill out. With decent acting performances and the brilliant, restrained cinematography by Avinash Arun, this show is one of this year's best explorations of human psyche and behaviour.
Ever since its first episode, The Bear seems set out to make you experience the discomfort of its characters; in a way similar to what Emma Seligman did with Shiva Baby. Following Carmy Berzatto's (a gifted Jeremy Allen White) decision to open his own restaurant, the team rushes to try and get all the permits and skills they need in place. From organisational shifts to a greater exploration into the characters' personal lives, the second season leaves the first behind in the dust (and the first season was already great). Even if just for episode 6 ('Fishes') alone, this show deserves a watch.
Betrayal of Mona Singh fans aside (I kid), the world of Kaala Paani is as immersive as it gets. This survival drama is ambitious – not only because of its scale but because of its decision to try to successfully tie in so many threads. For a show that could've easily failed for trying too much, astute writing and impressive production keep you hooked till the end. It also explores the age-old film trope question, "How far will you go to save the ones you love?" It's also one of the rare shows to spotlight an indigenous community as empathetically as it does.
The crime-and-punishment saga rooted in a message for social change isn't a novel concept but what makes Dahaad special is that it is aware of that. Instead of trying to occupy the viewer's mind by keeping them guessing the killer's identity, the show starts off with all its cards on the table. What follows is an engaging police procedural with commentary about social power dynamics (especially in relation to gender and caste discrimination) woven in. Stellar performances from Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah elevate the show even as the last episode forgoes its initial promise. Dahaad is somehow both sensational and methodical in its execution.
Closing in on the top 5 now…
I'm beginning to see a pattern of gut-wrenchingly tragic shows making it to this list. On that note, there's Trial by Fire. Based on a true story, the show follows the story of two parents – Shekhar (Abhay Deol) and Neelam Krishnamoorthy (Rajshri Deshpande) – who take on the legal system seeking justice for their kids who passed away in the Uphaar cinema fire. A memorable Deshpande captures every single nuance of grief and is pitch perfect in what might easily be one of the best performances of the year. Deol isn't far behind.
Let's start out by saying, Song Hye-kyo deserves every single accolade she gets for her performance in this harrowing revenge thriller. Bullying and the harrowing, long-lasting effects it can have are often explored in Korean dramas and The Glory is one of the most chilling and effective. Be warned that the show is a tough watch – it is gripping but it is violent, brutal, and unforgiving. Having grown up in a world that was cruel to her through and through, Moon Dong-eun (Hye-kyo) comes back to exact revenge on her high-school bullies. The Glory never posits that there are any winners in violence or that even righteous revenge can exist in a vacuum. Writer Kim Eun-sook truly gets to showcase her expertise in the show’s second part and The Glory keeps getting better.
The Raj & DK universe at its best. In the fictional town of Gulaabganj in the 90s, the zaniest of characters come together, each driven by their own ambitions to give rise to a hilariously whacky thriller. From teenage school kids and their warped ideas of love to a mechanic falling in with the wrong crowd after a murder, Guns & Gulaabs has nary a dull moment. In that mix, the makers also touch upon gender dynamics in a refreshing way while keeping alive a tribute to retro Bollywood. The cast, consisting of TJ Bhanu, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav to name a few infuse life into every scene they are in; Tanishq Chaudhary as teenager Gangaram is a standout. While the show suffers from issues with pacing, it’s definitely worth a watch especially for the delightful world that Raj & DK have created (and you really won’t be able to stop laughing).
It took me a while to get my thoughts about this show in place (I spent the first few hours crying). Mental health and illnesses have rarely received an empathetic telling in the media – many portrayals have instead realied on stereotypes that only further the stigma associated with it. And that is why Daily Dose of Sunshine feels not just like a good show but an important one. Park Bo-young, in a career-best performance, plays Jung Da-eun, a young nurse who suddenly transfers to the psychiatric unit. Through the course of the next episodes, Da-eun (who is described as ‘too nice’) learns to reevaluate her own ideas of healthcare and tries to understand the new patients she’s working with. As with several shows in this list, this too comes with a content warning – since the show delves very deeply into several mental health conditions, it can be triggering to watch. But through the sheer kindness that seeps into every frame of the show and a beyond brilliant supporting cast (kudos to Lee E Dam and Lee Jung-eun), Daily Dose of Sunshine is cathartic and healing.
Before I reveal the ‘Best OTT Show’ titleholder for 2023, here are a few special mentions:
The Crown on Netflix is a show that has remained a crowd-favourite with each subsequent season, especially after Emma Corrin’s introduction as Princess Diana. Their absence (the actor and the role) in the latest season might be one of the reasons some of the charm seems to have left. But the show remains immensely watchable still. Then there’s the Sony LIV show Rocket Boys whose second season released this year. While it pales in comparison to its first season, there is a sincerity to the storytelling that makes you want to look over the flaws (the overt dramatisation for one).
The final special mention is different from the other two – it’s a great show and would perhaps have been ranked 11th if this was a longer list. Ashum Ahluwalia’s Class, the Indian adaptation of Elite, is a show that does not let you rest for a second. As intense in every episode as the first (if not more), Class brings the themes that Elite explores to an Indian context. From caste dynamics, patriarchy, the class divide (of course), teenage angst, sexuality, and much more, the show takes its dysfunctional characters and gives them free reign of the story – a decision that pays off very well.
Now, finally, drumroll please…
The best crime thrillers succeed because they’re deeply rooted in a cultural context and truly understand the nitty-gritty of their setting. Kohrra, in the able hands of creator Sudip Sharma (prev. Paatak Lok) and director Randeep Jha (prev. Trial by Fire), is one such show – a police procedural that contains incisive commentary about love, relationships, intergenerational trauma, and masculinity. No character is sacred in the world of Kohrra – everyone in this tale is deeply flawed, driven either by their bigotry or their circumstances. A formidable Suvinder Vicky leads the cast as the cop Balbir Singh with his younger, hotheaded colleague Garundi (Barun Sobti) by his side. Despite a few-too-many red herrings in the mix, Kohrra’s narrative unfolds in a way that makes even this slow burn thriller bingeable. I’ll admit Kohrra grew on me during my second watch but I’m now definitely a fan of cinematographer Saurabh Monga’s ability to create such an immersive world by translating both the real and metaphorical fog or ‘kohrra’ onto the screen.
