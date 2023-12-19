Best of 2023: Top 10 OTT Shows Ranked & Where to Watch Them

The Crown on Netflix is a show that has remained a crowd-favourite with each subsequent season, especially after Emma Corrin’s introduction as Princess Diana. Their absence (the actor and the role) in the latest season might be one of the reasons some of the charm seems to have left. But the show remains immensely watchable still. Then there’s the Sony LIV show Rocket Boys whose second season released this year. While it pales in comparison to its first season, there is a sincerity to the storytelling that makes you want to look over the flaws (the overt dramatisation for one).

The final special mention is different from the other two – it’s a great show and would perhaps have been ranked 11th if this was a longer list. Ashum Ahluwalia’s Class, the Indian adaptation of Elite, is a show that does not let you rest for a second. As intense in every episode as the first (if not more), Class brings the themes that Elite explores to an Indian context. From caste dynamics, patriarchy, the class divide (of course), teenage angst, sexuality, and much more, the show takes its dysfunctional characters and gives them free reign of the story – a decision that pays off very well.