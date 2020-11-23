Anthony Daniels on What Makes Star Wars’ C-3PO Similar to Him

The new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special dropped on Disney + Hotstar Premium on 17 November and fans of the Star Wars franchise have been enjoying the 44-minute animated show. Actor Anthony Daniels, who voices the iconic character of C-3PO in the Star Wars films, met up virtually with the global media to talk about the latest Lego Star Wars Holiday Special earlier last week and here are excerpts from his conversation:
When asked if his golden character of C-3PO is likely to remain memorable in the history of cinema like the original robot from Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, Daniels said, “Yes, I do sincerely believe that because like Maria, I think her name was, the robot, C-3PO is as iconic. And on set, walking to the scenes with the crew, I would regularly say, "Move out to the way. Icon coming through. Holiday icon coming through," and of course, people laughed. C-3PO is an icon forever and ever, and he will out-survive me. He will out-survive all of us, because now with the electronic media, these images as much as Maria and Metropolis exist forever, so will Star Wars and so will C-3PO, and I'm very proud about that because I respect him a great deal.”
Another interesting question that came up during the video chat with Daniels was whether the actor was anything like C-3PO himself? “People often ask me what characteristics do I share with C-3PO and well, how can I put this? Because, I like him very much and you'd have to ask my wife. I mean, he can be irritating and I'm sure she would deny that I was irritating. He can be a little fussy and I'm sure my wife will say the same. I think C-3PO would be tidier than I am, I tend to leave a bit of a mess everywhere so people are surprised by that,” Daniels commented. “But, one thing I really do like that I share with him is his sense of loyalty that I think loyalty in humans, loyalty to each other, is extremely important. And one of the lovely things in the movies is that C-3PO shows great loyalty even to dreadful human beings like Han Solo. Nevertheless, he would want him to be okay, but loyalty to the princess, to Luke Skywalker and of course, to R2-D2... a very, very major important human attribute,” Daniels concluded.
A spin-off of the Star Wars films successfully streaming currently on Disney+ Hotstar is the The Mandalorian series, so it was obvious that a question would come up on the popularity of the show and whether Daniels would like to see C-3PO be a part of the series too.
“I would love to see C-3PO in The Mandalorian, and I hope you will be talking to the producers on my behalf because my phone is ready. The Mandalorian takes a new look and I think a new style and approach. There are elements that certainly are debatable and the thing about Star Wars is, it has always being chock-full of things to think about - concepts, ideas, views, morals, if you will. And people, fans, have debated these for a long time, and certainly the sequels advanced that,” replied Daniels. The actor also commented on the passionate debates that rage around the Star Wars franchise online. “Yes, have an opinion. Have an opinion. I like this, I'm not sure about that. But, be nice about it. Just share. It's dialectics. It's looking towards agreeing. If you like to disagree, or finding a common ground, because Star Wars fans really are fans, whoever you are, on the dark side or whatever. Just be kind to each other and enjoy.”
Amen to that.
Published: 23 Nov 2020,01:09 PM IST