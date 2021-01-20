Another Case Filed Against 'Tandav' Makers, Now in Madhya Pradesh

On Tuesday (19 January), makers of the web series Tandav issued a statement saying they will make changes to the show "to address the concerns" over allegations that it has hurt religious sentiments. However, despite that a third, potentially fourth case, has been filed against them in Madhya Pradesh, as per a report by NDTV.
Additional SP Amit Kumar told the publication that the makers have been charged with promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds and publishing content with an intention to incite a community or class.
Leader of the Hindu Seva Parishad Dhiraj Gyanchandani told NDTV, "We have demanded stringent action against the makers of Tandav. We want to ensure that no show that hurts Hindu sentiments be allowed to release in future".
A police complaint has also been filed by the BJP's Scheduled Caste Cell in Indore, demanding a criminal case against Tandav's makers for content that hurt Dalit and Hindu sentiments.
Speaking about OTT content Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan had said earlier this week, "We have to keep a vigil on OTT platforms as they are showing vulgar content. No one has the right to disrespect deities".
The Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, which features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, has faced incessant backlash after BJP leaders alleged a scene in the show mocked Shiva and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Several complaints have been filed seeking action against the show, including two separate criminal complaints before courts in Delhi and Bihar and an FIR in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali.
On Monday, 18 January, Ali Abbas Zafar issued a statement of apology also.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 20 Jan 2021,09:51 AM IST