Watch Anil Kapoor vs Anurag Kashyap In ‘AK vs AK’ Trailer

The trailer of the Netflix original film AK vs AK directed by Vikramaditya Motwane was released on Monday evening. The quirky film features actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap playing themselves. Both Anil and Anurag are at loggerheads with each other and to settle scores, the filmmaker kidnaps Kapoor’s daughter (yes, the real Sonam Kapoor) and sets the Bollywood star off on a desperate search for her in real time while he films the whole ordeal!

How’s that for out-of-the-box content? AK vs AK drops on Netflix on 24 December, here’s the trailer for now: