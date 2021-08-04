Amazon Studios: The Lord of the Rings Series Set to Premiere in September ‘22

Amazon Studios' Lord of the Rings series to premiere in 2022.
On Tuesday (3 August), Amazon Studios announced that the highly anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings, will premiere on the platform on 2 September 2022 with new episodes dropping weekly. The team wrapped up filming the first season of the show on Monday (2 August) in New Zealand.
The Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in a statement, “The journey begins on 2 September 2022, with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video. I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle earth!”
“Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life," she added.
The epic drama will be adapted from J R R Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Not many details concerning the plot have been revealed yet, but sources suggest that the story takes place thousands of years prior to the events of both 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' books.
The Series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The cast comprises of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Sir Lenny Henry.
While actors Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani round out the cast.
Payne and McKay said working on the series has been an “adventure of a lifetime”.
Christopher Newman is the Producer of the series while other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belen Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.
Amazon Studios also released the first look of the series along with the premiere date announcement.
The series will be available for streaming to Amazon subscribers in more than 240 territories and countries worldwide.
