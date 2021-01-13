Amazon Prime Video Teams Up With Airtel To Offer Mobile-Only Plan

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has tied up with Airtel to offer mobile-only plans which will be available to Airtel users from 13 January.
Prepaid Airtel customers can avail of the following single-user, mobile only plans with SD quality streaming:
Rs 89 (recharge): Prime Video Mobile and 6GB data; valid for 28 days
Rs 299 (pre-paid bundle): Prime Video Mobile, unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day; valid for 28 day.
The streaming platform also offers the following plans for multi-user access with HD/UHD quality streaming as well as other Amazon Prime benefits:
Rs 131 (Recharge): Amazon Prime membership with full Amazon Prime Video access, free fast shipping, unlimited ad-free music; valid for 30 days.
Rs 349 (Pre-paid bundle): Amazon Prime membership with full Amazon Prime Video access, free fast shipping, unlimited ad-free music, unlimited calling and 2GB of data daily; valid for 28 days.
These pre-paid packs can be purchased at Airtel stores across India or through the Airtel Thanks app. As part of the launch offer, prepaid Airtel customers can avail of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video by signing up for Amazon on the Airtel Thanks app.
