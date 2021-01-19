Govt Will Register Case: MP Home Minister on 'Tandav' Row

Tandav, which features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, has faced incessant backlash after BJP leaders alleged a scene in the show mocked Shiva and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Several complaints have been filed seeking action against the show, including two separate criminal complaints before courts in Delhi and Bihar and an FIR in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali.

Zafar issued a statement of apology on Monday, 18 January, following a meeting with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, which sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video after taking cognisance of the complaints the series has received. Speaking on behalf of the show's cast and crew, maintained that the series was fictional and that neither the cast nor the crew had intended to offend anyone.