Allahabad HC Stays Arrest of Makers of 'Mirzapur'

The Court said, "Having considered the rival submissions, we prima-facie find force in the contentions of learned counsel for the petitioners. We are also of the opinion that the matter requires further consideration..Having regard to the facts of the case and the submissions made, till the next date of listing or till submission of police report under Section 173(2) CrPC, whichever is earlier, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners in pursuance of the FIR".

The petition was filed by a resident of Mirzapur. "Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of nine episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," stated the plea.

The plea added that "by showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur".

(With inputs from Bar and Bench & IANS)