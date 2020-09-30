5 Reasons You Should Totally Watch ‘Abhay 2’

Kunal Kemmu is back in the second season of Abhay and this time, the stakes are higher. This season brings with it more suspense and thrill as Special Task Force cop Abhay Pratap Singh is up against criminals that are even more evil and dangerous.
Abhay 2 is streaming now on ZEE5 and here are 5 reasons you should be watching this show.
Playing the titular role, Kunal Kemmu is terrific as a cop out to get deadly criminals while also battling his own inner demons. He hits all the right notes as Abhay and successfully steers the show ahead.
The characters and situations depicted in the show come across as realistic, which is why you are so invested in them. As a viewer, you want to know what’s going to happen next and that’s one of the biggest strengths of the show.
Apart from Kunal Kemmu, Abhay 2 boasts of an ensemble that make a mark with their roles. Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal and Ram Kapoor will scare you out of your wits with their never-before-seen acts. Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh too to leave an impact.
Each episode in the series packs in just the right amount of suspense and thrill, and keeps on the edge of your seat. While you know who the murderer is early in the episode, the process of how Abhay gets to them is quite gripping. As a result, you are hooked on to each episode right up until the end.
Whether it’s the storytelling, performances or production value, it’s evident that the makers have paid great attention to detail to every little aspect. That’s why Abhay 2 is a well-crafted show and makes for a satisfying watch.
