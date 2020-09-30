5 Reasons You Should Totally Watch ‘Abhay 2’

Here’s why you should watch Abhay 2 if you haven’t started yet.

Kunal Kemmu is back in the second season of Abhay and this time, the stakes are higher. This season brings with it more suspense and thrill as Special Task Force cop Abhay Pratap Singh is up against criminals that are even more evil and dangerous.

Abhay 2 is streaming now on ZEE5 and here are 5 reasons you should be watching this show.

1. Kunal Kemmu

Playing the titular role, Kunal Kemmu is terrific as a cop out to get deadly criminals while also battling his own inner demons. He hits all the right notes as Abhay and successfully steers the show ahead.