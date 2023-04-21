'Garmi' Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Political Crime-Drama Brings the Heat

Director and writer Tigmanshu Dhulia has somewhat of a reputation when it comes to telling stories conceived out of the Indian hinterland. There aren’t many filmmakers who can place a camera in the vast outback of Uttar Pradesh and tell a rich story that’s soaked in both blood and love.

‘Garmi’ may share a similar backdrop of student politics with other shows but with its world-building and the intersection of morality vs power, the show manages to say something unique.