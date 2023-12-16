Matthew Perry’s Autopsy Report Says Ketamine Infusion Caused Death: What Is It?

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's autopsy report on Friday, 15 December, revealed that ketamine anaesthetic effects led to his untimely demise.

Perry died on 28 October this year at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner did the autopsy.

The autopsy report also stated that other contributing factors in the actor's death included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

But what is ketamine? Why was the actor taking it? What should you know about it? The Quint answers all your FAQs.