Raj Kapoor, The Common Man Who Knew Too Much

He had a deep understanding of the masses, and he knew what would bring them to theatres. He used Mukesh’s voice over stalwarts like Rafi because Mukesh was easier to hum, easier to identify as the common man’s voice. He put his heroines in diaphanous whites under waterfalls which might seem like a sensational ploy, but worked as a great pull for viewers, and Kapoor succeeded in making hit, women oriented films with a social insight. Above all, his sense of music remains one of the cornerstones of Hindi cinema history.

In retrospect, his directorial achievements easily outweigh his acting accomplishments. But in remembrance, Raj Kapoor remains the common man, the tramp, and the joker of Hindi cinema. Much before globalisation made us the amalgamation of borderless elements, his music spoke about it. Legendary writer Mahasweta Devi had people in tears at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2006 when she used Kapoor’s song in her passionate inaugural speech.

Mera joota hai Japani (My shoes are Japanese)

Ye patloon Inglistani (These trousers are English)

Sar pe lal topi Roosi (The red cap on my head is Russian)

Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani (But still, however, my heart is Indian)

(The legendary actor Raj Kapoor left behind a body of work that continues to inspire filmmakers. This article is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark his birth anniversary and revisit the showman’s iconic journey in front of the camera and behind it.)

