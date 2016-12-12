Her Last Few Hours: Smita Patil Loved Life Till the End

Smita realizes that it’s her body temperature that is annoying the baby. She’s been feverish for the last two days and hasn’t touched the baby, just in case he catches the virus. But today, she decides she isn’t going to deprive him. So Smita puts a damp cloth around her and feeds him. It helps and after a while, the baby falls fast asleep. Next, Smita goes to wake up Raj. He has to attend the Action Committee meetings at 10 am. She touches his forehead to check if his fever has subsided. It’s normal. ‘Thank God,’ Smita sighs. It’s going to be a hectic day for Raj. He’s been working the entire month for the show and she hopes for his sake that everything goes all right. After all, this is the first time that Raj is actively involved in an event like this and Smita wants it to be a success.

An hour later, when Raj leaves, Smita attends to her daily chores. She washes her hair and like always worries about her falling hair. She recalls her first meeting with Raj on the sets of Bheegi Palkein. ‘You have an old world look,’ he had said to her. Smita is feeling nostalgic. Full of old memories, she remembers her sisters. Anita, whom she calls Tai, has played surrogate mother to Smita in childhood. Younger sister Manya, Smita has mothered all along. She remembers the time when, as children, they played around their favorite banyan tree in the backyard of their old house in Pune, while their mother sang Marathi folk songs.

Rinsing her hair, she decides that she must copy all those songs in her note-book today. ‘Why do you need them now?’ her mother asks surprised by Smita’s sudden passion to collect them. ‘Just like that, I feel like singing them once again.’ Smita spends a major part of the morning scribbling the songs dictated by her mother. Just like old times, mother and daughter sit by the window, drinking tea from large mugs. It’s sometime in the evening that Smita begins to feel slightly melancholic. Somewhere in her body, a slight ache has begun.

At 10.30 the doctor comes in for his regular check-up. ‘There is slight fever, but nothing to worry about,’ he says, putting her on saline. Then he leaves for his next visit. Perhaps all she needs is rest. Smita lies on the bed, trying to read. She can’t. Memories crowd her mind as she stares at the bottle, waiting for the drip to get over.

Maya, her hair-dresser, drops by with a copy of the video cassette of her godbharai function. ‘The tape is only of 30 minutes,’ informs Maya. ‘We’ll complete it during the naming ceremony, when Tai and Manya are here. They haven’t been photographed with the baby at all,” says Smita. Then, as an afterthought, adds, ‘Maya, I’m not feeling too good. Pray for me, please. Pray that I get well soon.’ ‘Silly girl, nothing has happened to you,’ Maya replies ruffling Smita’s hair affectionately. Though the two women have been working together for only a couple of years, they share a deep bond.