Here’s Why Madhubala Has a Huge Millennial Fan Following

Her eternal mystique is comparable to that of Marilyn Monroe. Although over 50 years have elapsed since she passed away at the age of 36 following a protracted heart ailment, Madhubala reigns as the poster queen of Bollywood.

A one-of-a-kind phenomenon, the appeal of this yesteryear’s heroine – still described as the Venus de Milo of Indian cinema – has been amassing an ongoing fan following among the millennials.