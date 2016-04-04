After 29 Years, Divya Bharti’s Death Still Remains a Mystery

From all accounts, it is believed that no one killed Divya Bharti. None of the conjectures in the death of the fast-rising 19-year-old Bollywood actress have been able to reach evidence-supported conclusions.

Inspector J G Jadhav of Versova police station was the investigating officer. Dr Tripathy, Chief Medical Officer of the nearby Cooper Hospital had signed the death certificates. The pronouncement was that the death was by ‘unnatural causes.’

It was on the night of 5 April 1993, that the sprightly actress – who had featured in a series of Hindi and Telugu box office-smashers – had fallen from the fifth-storey window ledge of Tulsi Apartments in Mumbai’s Versova, Andheri, a neighbourhood which continues to be the hub of the city’s show business.