Watch The New Trailer of 'Death on The Nile', Starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal

The trailer follows newlyweds Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) and Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot) getting a grand welcome onboard a cruise ship on the Nile River. However, the celebrations are cut short after Linnet is murdered on the cruise and detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is tasked with catching the murderer.

Death on The Nile will release in theatres on 11 February.