‘Percy Jackson’ Reboot Has Black, Indian American Actors in Lead Roles

The new show is based on a series of five novels written by Rick Riordan. The books are an interpretation of ancient Greek mythology, and follows demigods Percy, Annabeth and satyr Grover as they overcame many hurdles. An earlier adaptation of the young adult novels starring Logan Lerman in the lead was not well received by the fans. However, the recent casing decision to have a more diverse cast has already had a positive reaction from the fans.