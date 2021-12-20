'Spider Man: No Way Home' Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India in Four Days

Both critics and audiences have loved the film. The Quint's Debayan Dutta writes, "If you are a millennial who has grown up watching Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, then made your way to MCU’s Spider-Man played by Tom Holland, before going through Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man series, then this movie is your dream come true".

The No Way Home plot picks up from 2019's Far From Home, which saw Peter Parker publicly unmasked by the villainous Mysterio.