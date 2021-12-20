'Spider Man: No Way Home' Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India in Four Days

A still from Spider Man: No Way Home.
(Photo Courtesy: Sony Pictures)
Spider Man: No Way Home has exceeded box office expectations worldwide. The response in India is also terrific. The film earned Rs 32.67 crore on Thursday, Rs 20.37 crore on Friday, Rs 26.10 crore and Rs 29.23 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. As of now, it has raked in Rs 108.37 crore at the box office.
Both critics and audiences have loved the film. The Quint's Debayan Dutta writes, "If you are a millennial who has grown up watching Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, then made your way to MCU’s Spider-Man played by Tom Holland, before going through Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man series, then this movie is your dream come true".
The No Way Home plot picks up from 2019's Far From Home, which saw Peter Parker publicly unmasked by the villainous Mysterio.
