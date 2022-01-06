'Sindhutai Changed Our Life': Director, Actor Who Brought Mai's Life to Screen

"I read about who Padma Shri Sindhutai Sapkal was and was immediately enamoured by her journey. How was it possible for one person to lead such an impossible life? I immediately started searching for her whereabouts and found that she was running a shelter home for children at Hadapsar, Pune," says Ananth Mahadevan.

His real task, however, was yet to begin. "It was a huge deal for her to let someone come close to her, and rightly so. Why would she want to meet me, a random filmmaker? Only after she was convinced of my good intentions, did she permit me to tell her story," he adds.

She eventually opened up and how. "When she knew that I had no vested interests by telling her story, she started to warm up to me. And then when she spoke, a cascade of memories tumbled through her. She told me about each experience, each relationship of her life after she trusted me enough. She was a mammoth image, an enigma to emulate on screen," Mahadevan adds.

Soon after, their camaraderie turned into a beautiful mother-son relationship. "I started calling her Mai, like others close to her, and she always called me baala (son) then. It was a life-changing experience for me. We like to sit and crib and complain about little things. But here she was, with all her turmoils, still standing resolute. She imparted her positive energies, giving nature to me as a legacy," he said.