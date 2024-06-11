Sanya Malhotra Bags Best Actress Award at New York Indian Film Festival

Sanya Malhotra won the best actress award for Mrs
Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actress Award at New York Indian Film Festival for her film Mrs, a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Malhotra plays the role of a married woman who explores her identity while managing the kitchen.
Reflecting on her performance, she expressed in an interview with Hindustan Times, “When I look back, I feel very appreciated for the character I played. It is very close to my heart. I fell in love with the story. I love playing such characters on screen where there are no boundaries, and it when I was shooting for this one, I could see that. I was completely living the life of my character, and experiencing what she was going through.”
When asked whether international award leads to more diverse roles back in India, the actor responded that it doesn’t significantly impact the variety of roles they receive. She said "But, these awards definitely speak a lot for the film. It will hopefully be released in India soon, so this gives a validation and a confidence boost. It feels great to get this award, but at the end of the day, my goal would be the audience watching the film and liking it."
Malhotra shared her joy on winning this award and for the film for being recognised on an international platform, Malhotra added in the HT interview, “It hasn’t released in India yet, and now, I am confident that things are looking good for its release in our country.”
Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Sam Bahadur, Kathal and Jawaan. She will further be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, directed by Shashank Khaitan.
