93rd Oscars Live: Chloe Wins Best Director Award For 'Nomadland'

The much-awaited 93rd Oscars is finally here. Earlier scheduled to be held in February, the event was delayed by two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike the Golden Globes, the ceremony isn't a mix of virtual and in-person. It's a fully in-person event, being held at two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre.
While Daniel Kaluuya lifted the trophy in the Best Supporting Actor category, Emereld Fennell added another feather to her cap by winning the Best Original screenplay award for Promising Young Woman.
Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson had said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe win the Oscar in the Live Action Short Film category for Two Distant Strangers.
Nicholas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh win in the Sound category for Sound of Metal.
Chloe Zhao won the Best Director award for Nomadland. She is the second woman to win in the category in the 93 years that the Academy has been handing out awards.
Here's what Chloe said:
Bryan Cranston announces the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and presents it to the Motion Picture and Television Fund.
Ann Roth wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson win the Makeup and Hairstyling Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Daniel Kaluuya lifts the trophy for Actor in a Supporting Role for Judas and the Black Messiah. The other nominations in the category were Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, Paul Raci for Sound of Metal and Lakeith Stanfield for Judas and the Black Messiah.
The winner in the best International Feature Film category is Denmark's Another Round. Directed by Thomas Vintenberg, the film follows four high school teachers who consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their social and professional lives.
"We wanted to make a film that celebrates life", Thomas said while accepting the award.
The Best Adapted Screenplay Award goes to The Father. While accepting the award director Florian Zeller said, "Until someone comes and proves that it was not possible, potentially it is".
Emerald Fennell wins the Original Screenplay award for Promising Young Woman. She is the first woman to win a screenplay Oscar in 13 years, since Diablo Cody lifted the trophy in the same category for Juno.
With no host, no audience and no face masks for attendees, this year's Oscars is quite an unusual one.
