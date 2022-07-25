Marvel Reveals Phase 4 & 5 Titles; Announces Two New Avengers Films

Marvel announced two new Avengers titles.
Disney announced several Marvel movies on Saturday at Comic-Con with the biggest surprise being the two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The films are scheduled to release on 2 May 2025 and 7 November 2025.
A teaser for the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also unveiled. The film, which will release on 11 November 2022, will conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 4. Phase 5 will be kicked off in 2023 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February.
Matt Murdock or Daredevil will also return with Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox. Murdock is also part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which premieres on 17 August.
Here are some of the titles to expect from the MCU alongwith their release dates:
She-Hulk (17 August: Disney+)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11, November 2022)
Ant-Man And the Wasp: Quantumania (17 February 2023)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (5 May 2023)
The Marvels (28 July, 2023)
Blade (3 November 2023)
Secret Invasion (2023: Disney+)
What If … season 2 (2023: Disney+)
Echo (2023: Disney+)
Loki season 2 (2023: Disney+)
Ironheart (2023: Disney+)
Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2023: Disney+)
Daredevil: Born Again (2024: Disney+)
Captain America: New World Order (3 May 2024)
Thunderbolts (26 July 2024)
Fantastic Four (8 November 2024)
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2 May 2025)
Avengers: Secret Wars (7 November 2025)
