Marvel Reveals Phase 4 & 5 Titles; Announces Two New Avengers Films

Marvel announced two new films 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' for 2025.
Disney announced several Marvel movies on Saturday at Comic-Con with the biggest surprise being the two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The films are scheduled to release on 2 May 2025 and 7 November 2025.

A teaser for the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also unveiled. The film, which will release on 11 November 2022, will conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 4. Phase 5 will be kicked off in 2023 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February.

Matt Murdock or Daredevil will also return with Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox. Murdock is also part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which premieres on 17 August.

Here are some of the titles to expect from the MCU alongwith their release dates:

  • She-Hulk (17 August: Disney+)

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11, November 2022)

  • Ant-Man And the Wasp: Quantumania (17 February 2023)

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (5 May 2023)

  • The Marvels (28 July, 2023)

  • Blade (3 November 2023)

  • Secret Invasion (2023: Disney+)

  • What If … season 2 (2023: Disney+)

  • Echo (2023: Disney+)

  • Loki season 2 (2023: Disney+)

  • Ironheart (2023: Disney+)

  • Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2023: Disney+)

  • Daredevil: Born Again (2024: Disney+)

  • Captain America: New World Order (3 May 2024)

  • Thunderbolts (26 July 2024)

  • Fantastic Four (8 November 2024)

  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2 May 2025)

  • Avengers: Secret Wars (7 November 2025)

