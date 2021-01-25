List of Winners of the 51st International Film Festival of India

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its award ceremony in Goa on Sunday (24 January), the closing day of the festival. While the Danish World War II film Into the Darkness was crowned the Golden Peacock Award, Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej won the acting awards.
Here's a list of the winners at IFFI:
Golden Peacock Award – Into the Darkness
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor, Male – Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor, Female – Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry
Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest
Best Debut Director Award – Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina
Special Mention Award – Kripal Kalita, Bridge
Special Jury Award – Kamin Kalev, February
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award – Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters
Indian Personality of the Year Award – Biswajit Chatterjee
51st IFFI jury chairman Pablo Cesar congratulated the winners via a video message. "We are very happy with the varied themes showcased in the films selected for the festival, especially those that make us reflect on individual freedoms, rights of children and all the people of this world, empowerment of women and memories of things that some people have done which we are sure we never want to happen again. Thank you IFFI for the selection of films which are rich in content and aesthetic search,” he said.
