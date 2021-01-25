List of Winners of the 51st International Film Festival of India

The award ceremony was held in Goa on Sunday, 24 January.
A still from Into the Darkness. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its award ceremony in Goa on Sunday (24 January), the closing day of the festival. While the Danish World War II film Into the Darkness was crowned the Golden Peacock Award, Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej won the acting awards.

Here's a list of the winners at IFFI:

Golden Peacock AwardInto the Darkness

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor, Male – Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor, Female – Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry

Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest

Best Debut Director Award – Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina

Special Mention Award – Kripal Kalita, Bridge

Special Jury Award – Kamin Kalev, February

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award – Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters

Indian Personality of the Year Award – Biswajit Chatterjee

51st IFFI jury chairman Pablo Cesar congratulated the winners via a video message. "We are very happy with the varied themes showcased in the films selected for the festival, especially those that make us reflect on individual freedoms, rights of children and all the people of this world, empowerment of women and memories of things that some people have done which we are sure we never want to happen again. Thank you IFFI for the selection of films which are rich in content and aesthetic search,” he said.

