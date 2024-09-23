Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025

advertisement
Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, as per PTI.
Released earlier this year, the film received widespread appreciation. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles.
Speaking with PTI, Kiran Rao said, “My dream would be fulfilled if it was, if it would go (to Oscars). But it’s a process, and I’m hoping it’ll (Laapataa Ladies) be considered. I’m sure the best film will go, whoever they choose in the scheme of things.”
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's return to directing after Dhobi Ghat. Before its theatrical release, the film was screened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received a standing ovation.
