'Gauri' Wins 'Best Human Rights' Film Award at the Toronto Women's Film Festival

Gauri Lankesh (right) with her sister Kavitha Lankesh
(Image: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Kannada filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh's Gauri, a documentary film based on the life of her sister and slain activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh, has bagged the 'Best Human Rights Film' award at the Toronto Women's Film Festival 2022.
Kavitha shared the news with her followers on Twitter and wrote, "I hope Gauri's voice continues to resonate. Thanks to all those in solidarity."
Additionally chosen for the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, the documentary is also being considered for various films festivals across the globe, including Doc New York, International Documentary Film Festival of Amsterdam, and Sundance Film Festival, according to a report by The Indian Express.
In continuation to the report, Gauri was commissioned by Amsterdam's Free Press Unlimited, whose mission stems from Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Upon winning the award, Kavitha said in a statement, "I am thankful for the recognition the film has received. It was an extremely traumatic journey for me and my cameraman Deepu. He was with Gauri through her activism."
Talking about Gauri, she futher added to her statement, that the documentary exposes the verbal and physical threats journalists face everyday in India.
