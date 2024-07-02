'John Wick' Producers Set to Remake Karan Johar's 'Kill' In English

advertisement
John Wick director Chad Stahelski and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment are producing an English-language remake of the Indian action film Kill for Lionsgate, as per a report by Variety.
In continuation of the report, according to Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, the marks one of the first instances of a mainstream Hindi-language film partnering with a Hollywood studio for distribution in North America and the U.K.
Karan Johar who is one of the producers of the film, in his caption wrote, "Elated…" and added two folded hands emojis and a punch emoji to the text.
“Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I've seen recently…Nikhil [Nagesh Bhat] delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I'm looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” Chad Stahelski was quoted as saying by Variety.
Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment — said in a joint statement to the publication. “This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured.”
The announcement comes just before the release of the original Hindi-language film Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, which premieres on 4 July.
Jason Spitz and Alex Young will also produce the remake for 87Eleven Entertainment.
