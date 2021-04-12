Here's The Full List of Winners For the 74th BAFTAs

After being pushed back by months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were finally held over the weekend.

The event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually, was split over two days, with Saturday’s (10 April) Opening Night ceremony announcing the winners of the technical categories, and Sunday’s (11 April) event revealing the winners of the remaining awards.

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland won in the Best Film, Best Director and Leading Actress categories. Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor award for The Father.

Here's the full list of winners: