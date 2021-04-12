Here's The Full List of Winners For the 74th BAFTAs

Stills from Nomadland and The Father.
After being pushed back by months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were finally held over the weekend.
The event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually, was split over two days, with Saturday’s (10 April) Opening Night ceremony announcing the winners of the technical categories, and Sunday’s (11 April) event revealing the winners of the remaining awards.
Chloe Zhao's Nomadland won in the Best Film, Best Director and Leading Actress categories. Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor award for The Father.
Here's the full list of winners:
"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland" *WINNER
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Calm With Horses"
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"His House"
"Limbo"
"The Mauritanian"
"Mogul Mowgli"
"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
"Rocks"
"Saint Maud"
Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") *WINNER
Jasmila Žbanić ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")
Sarah Gavron ("Rocks")
"Another Round"
"Mank"
"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
"Rocks"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Moira Buffini ("The Dig")
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller ("The Father") *WINNER
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven ("The Mauritanian")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Ramin Bahrani ("The White Tiger")
Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")
Radha Blank ("The Forty-Year-Old Version")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") *WINNER
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")
Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")
Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") *WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")
Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")
Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")
Kosar Ali ("Rocks")
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")
Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")*WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") *WINNER
Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")
Alan Kim ("Minari")
Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami...")
Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
Remi Weekes ("His House") *WINNER
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai ("Limbo")
Jack Sidey ("Moffie")
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson ("Rocks")
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman ("Saint Maud")
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen ("Another Round") *WINNER
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov ("Dear Comrades!")
Ladj Ly ("Les Misérables")
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ("Minari")
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")
Alexander Nanau ("Collective")
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey ("David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet")
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen ("The Dissident")
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster ("My Octopus Teacher") *WINNER
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes ("The Social Dilemma")
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae ("Onward")
Pete Docter, Dana Murray ("Soul") *WINNER
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young ("Wolfwalkers")
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ("Mank")
Emile Mosseri ("Minari")
James Newton Howard ("News of the World")
Anthony Willis ("Promising Young Woman")
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ("Soul") *WINNER
Shaheen Baig ("Calm with Horses")
Alexa L. Fogel ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Julia Kim ("Minari")
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ("Promising Young Woman")
Lucy Pardee ("Rocks") *WINNER
Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")
Alwin H. Küchler ("The Mauritanian")
Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")
Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland") *WINNER
Yorgos Lamprinos ("The Father")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Frédéric Thoraval ("Prominsg Young Woman")
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen ("Sound of Metal") *WINNER
Alan Baumgarten ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald ("The Dig")
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone ("The Father")
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale ("Mank") *WINNER
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan ("News of the World")
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer ("Rebecca")
Michael O'Connor ("Ammonite")
Alice Babidge ("The Dig")
Alexandra Byrne ("Emma")
Ann Roth ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") *WINNER
Trish Summerville ("Mank")
Jenny Shircore ("The Dig")
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") *WINNER
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams ("Mank")
Mark Coulier ("Pinocchio")
Nominees TBC ("Greyhound")
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney ("News of the World")
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder ("Nomadland")
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker("Soul")
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc ("Sound of Metal") *WINNER
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt ("Greyhound")
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins ("The Midnight Sky")
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury ("Mulan")
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher ("The One and Only Ivan")
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley ("Tenet") *WINNER
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe ("The Fire Next Time")
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf ("The Owl and the Pussycat") *WINNER
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein ("The Song of a Lost Boy")
Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ("Eyelash")
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ("Lizard")
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ("Lucky Break")
Ghada Eldemellawy ("Miss Curvy")
Farah Nabulsi ("The Present") *WINNER
Bukky Bakray *WINNER
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dìrísù
