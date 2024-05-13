Bafta TV awards 2024: Here's The Full List of Winners

Top Boy wins two awards at the BAFTA ceremony.
(Photo:X)
The 2024 Bafta TV Awards took place at London's Royal Festival Hall. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the glamorous ceremony, honouring contributions to British television.
Here's the full list of winners.
The Gold (BBC One)
Happy Valley (BBC One)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER
The Bear (Disney+)
Beef (Netflix)
Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER
The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
Love & Death (ITVX)
Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Best Interests (BBC One)
Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)
The Long Shadow (ITV1)
The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER
Anjana Vassan, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One) – WINNER
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)
Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. Photograph: Amanda Searle/BBC/Wild Mercury
Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)
Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER
Jasmine Jobson as Jaq with Nyshai Caynes as Romy in Top Boy. Photograph: Ali Painter/Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER
Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)
Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)
Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)
Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney+)
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) – WINNER
Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)
Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) – WINNER
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney+)
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney+)
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers (Channel 4)
Mawaan Rizwan as Jamma in Juice. Photograph: Liam Daniel/BBC/WarnerMedia
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)
David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video)
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three) – WINNER
View image in fullscreen
Such Brave Girls. Photograph: Various Artists Limited/BBC
Big Boys (Channel 4)
Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)
Extraordinary (Disney+)
Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) – WINNER
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)
Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max) – WINNER
Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV)
Later with Jools Holland (BBC Two)
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) – WINNER
Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) – WINNER
The Dog House (Channel 4)
Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5)
Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)
Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)
Evacuation (Channel 4)
Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) – WINNER
Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland (BBC Two)
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family. Photograph: ITV
David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) – WINNER
Hatton (Sky Crime)
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris (Netflix)
Banged Up (Channel 4)
Married at First Sight (E4)
My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) – WINNER
Chimp Empire (Netflix)
The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)
Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)
White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) – WINNER
Mobility (BBC Three) – WINNER
The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)
Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)
Where It Ends (BBC Three)
