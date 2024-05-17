Anshuman Jha Wins Award for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at UK Asian Film Festival

Actor Anshuman Jha is thrilled as his directorial debut film, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, is earning praise at international film festivals.
(Photo:X)
Actor Anshuman Jha is thrilled as his directorial debut film, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, is earning praise at international film festivals. Although the film hasn't been released in India yet, Jha has already won the Best Director award at the UK-Asian Film Festival.
“I had a great time directing this black comedy thriller. And this award was very unexpected, honestly, so I am super happy with this recognition,” the director told Hindustan Times.
“I will only direct a film when it calls out to me the way Lord Curzon’s script did. It’s ‘cine-ma’ for me. The script is sacrosanct to me and once it’s fully ready and I’m convinced, I’ll take it up. There’s a rom-com in the pipeline, but at this moment, I can’t say when will I direct that,” he added.
The lead actors in the film are Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal.
The actor who made his big screen debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha.
