7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Birthday Boy Steven Spielberg

Spielberg owes a lot to Indian auteur Satyajit Ray for his film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Ray was supposed to make a sci-fi film where a village boy befriends a friendly extraterrestrial, based on his Bengali short story. Columbia Pictures was interested in backing the project, and several big ticket names like Peter Sellers, Steve McQueen and Marlon Brando were in consideration. The project never took off, and Ray became disillusioned with Hollywood. By that time, the script was circulating all over. When E.T. released in 1982, there were several people, including Arthur Clarke, who noticed many similarities. Spielberg has always denied the inspiration, but many of his peers, from Martin Scorsese to Richard Attenborough, acknowledged it publicly.