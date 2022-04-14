Who Is Yusuf Ibrahim, the Man Responsible for Security at Ranbir-Alia Wedding?

Yusuf Ibrahim with Alia Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the talk of the town and according to reports, the couple reportedly hired almost 200 bouncers for security. The extensive security detail is being managed by Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia’s security in-charge who is regularly spotted with the actor. Yusuf is a partner at the agency 911 Protection.
Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt had confirmed to Aaj Tak that Yusuf is handling the security for the wedding and had called 911 Protection ‘Mumbai’s best security force’. “Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent,” Rahul said.
He added that countermeasures have also been taken for drones and roving patrol officers will also be present at the venue for the guests' security. Rahul had also said that Alia and Ranbir wanted the bouncers to have a ‘good personality’ and they ‘must be diplomatic, polite, and non-smokers’. Yusuf and his 911 team were also responsible for the security at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding at a farmhouse in Alibaug.
Yusuf also works as a security consultant to several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra. He is frequently a part of Alia’s security when she’s traveling for film promotions or to different cities.
Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn with Yusuf Ibrahim.
Alia Bhatt and Yusuf Ibrahim, her security head.
Yusuf had also accompanied Alia Bhatt to the Berlin Film Festival where her film Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere. He had posted a picture with Alia with the caption, “Gangubai with yusuf bhai... Wat a masterpiece Gangubai movie crafted by #sanjayleelabhansali and @aliaabhatt in every frame was purely into gangubai character.... I cud see only gangu ... Alia just disappeared throughout... Power-packed performance.”
In a separate post, Yusuf had shared, “Gangu aur Lala @aliaabhatt.. Yeh Lala iss Gangu ki hamesha hifazat karega (This Lala will always protect Gangu).”
On Alia’s birthday in 2021, Yusuf had shared, “Happy birthday@aliaabhatt... U hav always cared, loved n respected me the same since I met u 1st during student of the year... Thank u.”
Yusuf, who is also the security-in-charge for Sunny Leone and her family, had spent Raksha Bandhan with the actor and her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Yusuf and his team was also responsible for escorting Katrina Kaif’s family back to Mumbai after the actor’s wedding to Vicky Kaushal.