YouTuber, Who Made His Dog 'Float', Arrested For Filming Inside 'Holy' UP Site

YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested yet again.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
On Sunday, 14 November, police arrested a YouTuber for allegedly shooting a video inside 'Nidhivan Raj' in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan at night a week ago, as per a report by PTI. As per a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play ‘raas lila’ during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.
Gaurav Sharma, who runs the YouTube channel Gauravzone, was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said. "While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on," police official Martand Prakash Singh told PTI.
During interrogation, Gaurav reportedly admitted that he shot the video at the 'holy' place on the night of 6 November along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said. He uploaded the video on 9 November. However, it was taken down after priests protested against shooting inside the place.
An case under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station after a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, officials told PTI.
Sharma is the same YouTuber who was arrested earlier this year for making his dog 'float' by tying it to a balloon, filming the act and posting it on YouTube.