YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Recalls How He Came to Know Rahul Vohra

'A talent gone too soon,"Ashish Chanchlani recalls how he got to know actor Rahul Vohra
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away at a Delhi hospital on Sunday, 9 May, due to COVID-related complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed. Vohra was 35.
Earlier this week, he had spoken about contracting COVID on Facebook and had pleaded for help.
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani expressed his shock on Twitter and asked if someone could confirm the news of Vohra's sudden passing.
The Quint spoke with Ashish Chanchlani, who recalled how he came to know Rahul Vohra.
"I had once defended Rahul online when someone was trying to troll him. That was how our conversation started. It was during the early stages of my career. Since then I had followed his work. He was a brilliantly nuanced actor. I am extremely shocked to hear about his sudden demise. A talent gone too soon," Ashish said.
Rahul was admitted at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.
Commenting on a paparazzi's Instagram post that shared the news of Rahul's death, actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, "I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family".
Rahul's wife and actor Jyoti Tiwari, who married him six months back, also posted a photo on Instagram with a heartbreaking message. She shared another photo from their wedding day on Facebook and wrote, "Our last meeting too remained incomplete. I don't know why God became so fond of you. Wherever you are, stay happy".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined