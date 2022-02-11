'You Will Always Walk With Me': Raveena Tandon Mourns Her Father's Demise

Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note for her father, Ravi Tandon.
Raveena Tandon with her father Ravi Tandon.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon has passed away. Raveena took to Instagram to share a few photos with her dad, and also penned an emotional note.

"You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa", she captioned the pictures.

A number of celebrities offered their condolences. Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti".

As per reports, Ravi Tandon passed away due to respiratory failure. Tandon had directed a number of hit Bollywood movies, including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi.

