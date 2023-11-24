'You Made it Special': Ananya Panday Thanks Gauri Khan for Designing First Home

Ananya Panday Thanks Gauri Khan for Designing First Home.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram account to share two photos with Gauri Khan on 24 November. The actor thanked Khan for designing her first home in Mumbai.
She captioned the post as "my first home .. my dream home thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you’re the best, love you!!!"
Ananya had organised a house warming and griha pravesh puja recently, on the occasion of Dhanteras. Sharing the good news of owning a new apartment in the city she had written, “My OWN home !! 🥺🧿🙏🏼❤️ need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras ✨.”
Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control and Shankara.
