'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Actor Evelyn Sharma Announces Pregnancy

Speaking to Bombay Times Evelyn said, "“We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future. We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up". She added that the child will be born in Australia.

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma has featured in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hindi Medium and Yaariyan.