Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Many celebrities including actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vikrant Massey congratulated the couple under Yami's post. Vikrant commented, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!!"

URI director Aditya also shared the picture on social media. "This is so heartening. Many many congratulations!" Sobhita commented under his post. Actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Gaurav Gera, and others congratulated the newlyweds.