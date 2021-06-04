Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on 4 June
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 4 June.
Sharing the news on social media, Yami wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."
"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," she added. She started the caption with a quote by Rumi, "In your light, I learn to love."
Many celebrities including actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vikrant Massey congratulated the couple under Yami's post. Vikrant commented, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!!"
URI director Aditya also shared the picture on social media. "This is so heartening. Many many congratulations!" Sobhita commented under his post. Actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Gaurav Gera, and others congratulated the newlyweds.
Published: 04 Jun 2021,06:10 PM IST