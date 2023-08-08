William Friedkin, Director of 'The Exorcist', Passes Away

William Friedkin passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
William Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for The French Connection, died on Monday, 7 August, in Los Angeles, Marcia Franklin, his executive assistant for 24 years, told The Associated Press. He was 87.
Friedkin died of heart failure and pneumonia at his home in Bel Air, his wife, former producer and studio head Sherry Lansing, announced.
“He was a role model to me and to (my brother) Jack," Cedric Friedkin, his son said. "He was a massive inspiration.”
Friedkin brought visceral realism to the 1970s with films like The French Connection and The Exorcist. He also belonged to the 'New Hollywood' cohort. This collective of directors played a role in transforming the landscape of the American film industry. It challenged the dominance of influential studio producers within the industry and made way for directors taking on the authorial role.
He was the youngest to win the Best Director Oscar. However, Damien Chazelle became the youngest when he won his Oscar for La La Land. He went to meet the visionary director after his Oscar win in 2017.
