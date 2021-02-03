Will Take Legal Action Against Parth Samthaan, Others: Vikas Gupta

Vikas began by writing, "From accepting myself for who I am? To others attempting to tell everyone their version of who they think I really am? It's happened both inside and outside the #BiggBoss14 house. Aly Goni had said if so many people are accusing me how it can't be wrong, after all the list includes popular names like Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and now Vikas Khoker roadies winner. But here's the truth, they are lying".

Vikas added that so many people are believing them because it's their word against his. "All this while I haven't taken any legal steps but now I realise that my forgiving nature has been taken as my weakness and also for granted. Not only am I going to prove all their accusations false with a sorry but also make sure that the people who have dragged me into a mess with their fake accusations, controversies either for publicity or sometimes for personal gains will now be answerable legally".