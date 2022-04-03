Netflix Puts Will Smith's ‘Fast and Loose’ on Hold after Oscars Slap: Report

Will Smith resigned from the Academy after the altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix has hit pause on the production of the Will Smith-starrer Fast and Loose following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock. Director David Leitch had exited the project a week before the Oscars ceremony, reported Variety.
Leitch opted to work on Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy instead which will start production in August.
Fast and Loose reportedly tells the story of a crime boss who loses his memory but eventually figures out that he was leading a double life.
For context, Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 after the latter made a 'joke' about his wife's medical condition. Will later apologised to Chris publicly on Instagram.
Will, who won the award for 'Best Actor' at the ceremony, resigned from the Academy. His statement, on 1 April, read, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”
Will Smith still has the Apple+ drama Emancipation lined up.
