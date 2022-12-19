Who Is Sargam Koushal, the Jammu & Kashmir Girl Who Won the Mrs World Crown?

Sargam Koushal wins the 'Mrs World' crown.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sargam Koushal, who has brought back the Mrs World crown after 21 years, hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is currently residing in Mumbai. She won the title after beating contestants from over 63 countries. She won the prestigious title at a gala event hosted in Las Vegas. Ultimately, she had to compete with Mrs Polynesia to secure the title.
Koushal, according to her Instagram account, holds a degree in English Literature and was also briefly a teacher in Vizag. She revealed that her husband works for the Navy.
It’s also interesting to note that she won the Mrs India World crown after competing with over 51 contestants, according to a news report by NDTV.
During one of the rounds in the Mrs India World competition, she shared her thoughts on married life being the most "beautiful" phase of her life:
Kaushal wore a beautiful pink gown during the Mrs World contest; she looked stunning in the pink ensemble as she was crowned for the event:
Immediately after winning the title, her first reaction was, “We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world."
