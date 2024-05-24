'When Masaba Was Born It Was a Difficult Time For Me': Neena Gupta

The trio also spoke about the challenges they faced in their professional lives. Neena said that when she looks back at her journey she wonders how she got through those trying times. "My life has been full of hardships," Neena told The Quint.

Faisal opened up about losing his father during COVID, and how having to shoot during that time was extremely difficult. On the other hand, Deepak spoke about leaving a well-paying IT job and joining the film industry at a meagre salary of Rs 8000. "There was a lot of pressure during that time to sustain. I feel that when things start working out and you are at ease, then you can focus on creating better content."

Faisal and Deepak also spoke about how they didn't anticipate Panchayat to receive such massive love and appreciation.

The third season will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 28 May.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty