'We Were Helpless': Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Mother's Cancer Diagnosis

Kartik Aaryan opens up about the time his mother was diagnosed with cancer.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his mother's battle with cancer. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to Twitter to share how he felt "helpless and frazzled" after learning about his mother's diagnosis.
Sharing a picture with his mother on Twitter, Kartik wrote in his caption, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom."
He went on to add, "We turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior."
Take a look his tweet here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani.
