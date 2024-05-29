'We Were Exhausted': Janhvi On Intimate Scenes With Rajkummar in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Talking about shooting intimate scenes for the film, Janhvi revealed how she and Rajkummar were both exhausted and the scene had to be shot after a 20-hour-long shift.

“Most of mine and Raj’s romantic moments in the movie, me and him were completely exhausted. Like I think one of our first romantic moments were after 20-hour shift and both of us were feeling like dead and we had bad tummies, our bodies were broken and then we had to look like we were falling in love and we were gonna have our first kiss but really we were feeling we were dying inside," she said.

When the Roohi actor was asked if she could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who it would be, Janhvi promptly said Alia Bhatt and Vikrant Massey.

“I think my agenda for this would be to spend time on a film set with directors that I haven’t had the chance to work with yet. Just pick up like… I don’t know… anecdotes, guidelines and see how they direct the actors and hopefully learn from that like get all of the tips… I think it would be whichever actors working with Karan (Johar) at the time, maybe like Alia (Bhatt) on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, when she was shooting for Gangubai, I think I would love to see how Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) Sir was directing her, I think I would want to spend time as Vikrant Massey, while he was shooting for 12th Fail to see how that process went and pick up a few tips there," she added.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is helmed by Sharan Sharma and will hit the big screens on 31 May.