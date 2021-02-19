We Got Shahrukh: Preity Teases SRK's Son Aryan at IPL Auction

Preity Zinta & Aryan Khan at the IPL auction this year.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) walked into the IPL 2021 Auction with the highest budget among all teams and made full use of that as they made some big-budget purchases such as Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), and Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore). One of the highlights of the auction was when Punjab Kings won the bid for Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan.
Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, teased Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan by saying, "We got Shahrukh". Aryan filled in for his father, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, at the auction.
In 2019, Shahrukh, the cricketer, had told Timesofindia.com how he would react if he met the actor. “If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling nervous at first but I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction".
