We Got Shahrukh: Preity Teases SRK's Son Aryan at IPL Auction

Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) walked into the IPL 2021 Auction with the highest budget among all teams and made full use of that as they made some big-budget purchases such as Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), and Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore). One of the highlights of the auction was when Punjab Kings won the bid for Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, teased Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan by saying, "We got Shahrukh". Aryan filled in for his father, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, at the auction.