'We Are Not Perfect Parents': Anushka Sharma Opens Up About Parenthood

At a recent event, Anushka Sharma shared her experiences of parenthood. She and cricketer Virat Kohli have two children: their three-year-old daughter Vamika and six-month-old son Akaay.

The 36-year-old actor said it's okay for parents to own up to their mistakes in front of children. "There is so much pressure to be this perfect parent," she admitted.

"But we’re not perfect, and that’s okay. It’s important to show kids that we are flawed, so they don't grow up with unrealistic expectations," she went on to add.