'We Are Expecting': Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur to Welcome Their First Child

Vikrant Massey took to social media to announce the good news.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting tehir first child.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur took to social media on 24 September to announce that they are expecting their first child. The news comes a year after the couple got married.

Sharing a picture from his wedding day with Sheetal, Vikrant penned a sweet note to share the good news.

The note on the picture read, "We are expecting. Baby coming in 2024." Vikrant wrote in the caption of his post, "New beginnings."

Have a look here:

Vikrant and Sheetal got married in February 2022 after dating each other for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant will be next seen in director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The film, based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, will release on 27 October.

