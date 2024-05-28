Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Vidya Balan Dances to 'Jumma Chumma' With Husband Siddharth & Aditya

Watch: Vidya Balan Dances to 'Jumma Chumma' With Husband Siddharth & Aditya

As per reports, the video is from a family wedding function.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Watch: Vidya Balan Dances to 'Jumma Chumma' With Husband Siddharth & Aditya

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Watch: Vidya Balan Dances to 'Jumma Chumma' With Husband Siddharth &amp; Aditya</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

An undated video of Vidya Balan dancing with her husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-laws Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kapur, is currently doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, the video is from a family wedding function.

In the viral clip, Vidya can be seen performing the hook step of the popular hit 'Jumma Chumma' from Hum. Originally, the song featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar. It is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sudesh Bhosale.

Have a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi. The actor will reprise her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The film is set to release in theatres this Diwali.

Also ReadDo Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 3: Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan Film Earns ₹2.65 Cr

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT