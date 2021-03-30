Watch: Chaos at Theatre During Trailer Launch of Pawan Kalyan Film

Chaos erupted at a movie theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam as a large number of fans had gathered for the trailer launch of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab on Monday, 29 March.

The trailer was released in a few theatres in the Telugu states at around 4pm. A video released by ANI shows fans barging into a theatre, breaking the glass door in the process.