Watch: Chaos at Theatre During Trailer Launch of Pawan Kalyan Film

Fans go berserk during trailer launch of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter, ANI)
Chaos erupted at a movie theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam as a large number of fans had gathered for the trailer launch of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab on Monday, 29 March.
The trailer was released in a few theatres in the Telugu states at around 4pm. A video released by ANI shows fans barging into a theatre, breaking the glass door in the process.
A number of Kalyan's fans also reached the designated theatres hours before, offering puja and coconuts at the actor's photo.
Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined