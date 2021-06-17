Was Jealous 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' Wasn't Given to Me: Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty has reportedly spoken about how she was 'jealous' that the song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' from Baazigar wasn't given to her. Two contestants of Sony TV’s dance show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will be performing to the song, which was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this weekend. While judging the performance Shilpa said she always wanted to be a part of the track.

The episode for this weekend will see Kumar Sanu as a guest judge. Contestants will perform on the singer's popular songs from the 1990s.